Busy weekend in Camden

Camden welcomes boating and art enthusiasts over the weekend to enjoy the 'Camden Classics Cup' and a 'Camden on Canvas' art event.

CAMDEN, Maine — It was a busy weekend in the town of Camden. The 'Camden Classic Cup' wrapped up on Saturday, July 31, and a first-of-its-kind event kicked off.

"Camden on Canvas" is a three-day en plein air painting event, connected to the local library. The Camden Public Library and a local artist, Colin Page, teamed up for the event.

On Sunday afternoon, the artworks will be on exhibit for the public and then brought to a live auction where all of the proceeds will be split between the artists and Camden Public Library.

As for the Camden Classic Cup, this year, more than 80 boats competed in the regatta outside of the harbor. People who attended say it was a great day to be on the water.

Artist Cooper Dragonette says, "Today is spectacular; Perfect summer day in Maine. Not too windy so nothing is going to blow away on me; nice steady light which is helpful for paintings. Camden is a great town to work in. People are so friendly when they come to chat and say hi, and the scenery is to die for."

The proceeds from the race benefit Life Flight of Maine. $45,000 has been donated from participants and sponsorships since the first regatta in 2016.

The event also helps promote local businesses like the Portland Container Company, which helps showcase other local businesses.

As for the "Camden on Canvas" event, twenty notable New England landscape artists have painted, en plein air, at various times and locations in Camden and the surrounding area over the weekend.

Now, the paintings will be on exhibit, free and open to the public, on Sunday, August 1, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Camden Amphitheatre. Everyone is invited to stroll through this scenic National Historic Landmark to view the new works.

For more information, visit www.librarycamden.org.