LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Business groups and even a labor union spoke out Tuesday to support Central Maine Power’s proposed new transmission line project in western Maine. CMP is planning to build the line to take hydropower from Quebec to utilities in Massachusetts. The project will be the focus of a PUC public hearing Wednesday night in Hallowell.

There has been a lot of opposition to the project, and the business group said it wants people to hear both sides of the issue. Dana Connors of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce said the project would bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Maine economy. And while the electricity would go to Massachusetts, he said Maine would still benefit.

“$200 million in reduced electricity costs (would be realized by) Maine consumers in first five years,” Connors said.

The core of the project is a 145 mile transmission line from the Quebec border to a major CMP substation in Lewiston. Much of that involves rebuilding in existing transmission line “corridors”. But CMP says about 54 miles would be new power line corridor from the border to West Forks. Environmental groups and owners of some tourist businesses have been highly critical of that part of the project. There would also be rebuilding of another line from Windsor to Wiscasset as part of the project.

The business groups supporting the NECEC project say the biggest reason to approve it is the reduction in carbon emissions as a result of not burning fossil fuels.

”This project represents a major opportunity for New England to be a leader and Maine to be a leader in addressing the problem of global climate change,” said Ben Dudley, a consultant and director of the group.

But opponents say that, besides the environmental concerns, the project would actually hurt efforts to expand wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy in Maine.

“There’s real opportunity to grow grid scale solar or grid scale renewables, but if all we’re doing is importing Canadian electricity that provides the same product, clean electricity, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Maine,” said Jeremy Payne if the Maine Renewable Energy Association.

The project needs permits from several state agencies to move forward. On Wednesday at 5pm, the Public Utilities Commission will hold a public hearing on the NECEC at its office in Hallowell.

