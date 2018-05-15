KENNEBUNKPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A spokesperson for President George Herbert Walker Bush says the President plans on being in Maine next week.

Jim McGrath told NEWS CENTER Maine Bush would be heading to his summer home on Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, but wasn’t specific as to the exact day he would arrive. This will be the first summer Bush spends in Maine without his beloved wife Barbara who died in April.

The President was hospitalized shortly after her death with a blood ailment. He spent some time in intensive care but was eventually given a clean bill of health and released from the hospital.

As for Tuesday, the President enjoyed a special performance from the cast and crew of the musical Hamilton in Houston. In a tweet, Bush called the performance a complete joy and something he would never forget.

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

