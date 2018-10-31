(NEWS CENTER Maine) — A former bus driver from MSAD 15 pleaded not guilty to hitting a student with autism despite security footage and a witness who say otherwise.

Raymond Files not longer drives bus for MSAD 15 which includes Gary and New Gloucester. He was fired after a witness and a security camera caught him hit a 19-year-old non-verbal boy who has autism.

Bradley Seavey attends the Margaret Murphy Children Center, a special needs school. His mother says on a bus ride back to his group home in August 2018, Files asked her son to buckle his seatbelt while he was spinning (a common habit for the teen).

When Seavey continued to spin, Files reportedly hit him on the head.

An aide on the bus witnessed the incident and reported it to authorities. It was also caught by a security camera. Raymond Files was fired and was then charged with misdemeanor assault.

Another mother who lives in the same district says Files used duct tape and other improper restraints on her special needs son when rode the same bus.

