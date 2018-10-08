GREENLAND, N.H. (NECN/NEWS CENTER Maine) — Eleven kids and two adult counselors were injured Friday, Aug. 10, after a school bus drove off Interstate 95 in Greenland.

An 18-year-old counselor who was driving the bus, had an apparent medical episode before driving off the side of I-95 in New Hampshire and crashing into a tree Friday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened on I-95 south in Greenland around 9:20 a.m., and resulted in several lane closures and serious delays Friday.

Eleven children were on board the bus, and state police say they are "bumped and bruised" but suffered no serious injuries. The driver, however, is "in rough shape," according to police.

The driver, an 18-year-old counselor and a 10-year-old child were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. They are all expected to survive.

The other remaining passengers on the bus were transported to Exeter Hospital as a precaution.

Beth Bradstreet told NBC10 Boston she was in her car when she heard about the school bus crash in Greenland, and immediately thought of her two young boys spending their summer days at the Kittery Community Center, knowing they were going on a field trip Friday. But she found out from officials at the scene that her children weren't on the bus and the children who were are expected to be OK.

"I'm still shaking," she said after finding out.

The Town of Kittery said in a statement they are grateful to the bystanders and first responders for their quick action in the care of our program participants and employees.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said his administration is monitoring the response and is working with the responding agencies.

"The safety of those involved in this accident is our top priority," he tweeted.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said on Twitter that several lanes remain closed. Major traffic delays are being reported in the area.

