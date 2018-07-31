CARIBOU (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 21-year-old landed in jail after running from authorities when he was caught burglarizing a home in Caribou, according to police.

On Sunday, July 29, around 10:00 a.m. Caribou Police received a call that a burglary suspect was still inside a home.

When police arrived at the Caribou home, they said Jonathan Emmert-Keenan was still inside but ran out of the house, and police chased him a short distance before catching him.

Emmert-Keenan has a lengthy criminal history and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

He is being charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and refusal to submit to arrest. Emmert-Keenan is scheduled to appear in court on October 4.

