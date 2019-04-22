Read the full story at necn.com

ROCKLAND, Maine (NECN) -- Police in Rockland, Maine, are looking for a burglar who smashed his or her way through a city elementary school, got into the nurse's office and stole drugs prescribed to students.

The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. at South School on Saturday morning. The incident left glass strewn about in hallways.

"Entry was forced in through the rear of the building and several windows broken inside," said Rockland Police Det. Alex Gaylor.

School staff expected classes to be cancelled Monday while the mess was cleaned up, but custodians were able to clean and replace the glass early.