Burger lovers rejoice! Fat Boy Drive-In opens for 2021 season

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Nothing says summer in Maine like a burger and blueberry shake from Fat Boy Drive-In. The legendary Brunswick diner opened Thursday, ringing in the 2021 season with a slew of new features for customers—including an outdoor beer garden!

Fat Boy will now offer beer and wine in their new socially-distanced, outdoor beer garden—an alternative, safe option to staying in your car while you eat.

Yes, the beloved drive-in diner will look a bit different this year, but good eats, of course, are always on the menu.

The 2020 season saw impacts from the coronavirus pandemic new owner Mike Jerome had to navigate during his first season.

Luckily, the drive-in-style establishment has proved to be the ideal situation for Jerome and the Brunswick staple, making it easy to adjust operations. Customers are able to stay safe in their cars while enjoying their food. Jerome says they may use the restroom inside, but masks are required.

CDC guidelines to maintain a safe environment for staff and customers are followed, with servers and carhops wearing gloves and masks. Also, credit cards are now accepted—something the diner didn’t offer before last year.

Jerome said in a release those precautions will remain in place this year amid the ongoing pandemic.

Jerome said he’s looking forward to continuing Fat Boy’s successful drive-in movie fundraisers implemented last summer.

“We expect that this summer is even better than last, join us for the opening season on March 25th!” he said.