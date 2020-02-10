Bullet found to have entered little girl's room in Sabattus home, bullet fragments found in her boxspring

Police responded to the home on Wednesday after the homeowner found a bullet had penetrated the house. Sabattus police are reminding hunters to practice gun safety.

SABATTUS, Maine — The Sabattus Police Department is reminding the public of the importance of firearm safety as the 2020 hunting season begins, as a bullet was found to have penetrated a Sabattus home.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 26th, Sabattus Police responded to a local residence after the homeowner discovered a bullet had penetrated the house. More specifically, and even more alarming, the room where the bullet entered the residence was that of the homeowner’s granddaughter.

Police recovered the bullet from the box-spring of the grandchild’s bed. As seen in the photo, the hole in the wall is in direct line with where the young child plays as well.

A warden from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife was asked to assist with the investigation.

Police say they were able to determine that the bullet may have been fired from quite a distance away. The bullet has been submitted for ballistics testing as the investigation continues.

The Sabattus Police Department says they respect hunters and firearms enthusiasts who both promote and practice safe hunting and use of firearms in Maine, but would like to remind people just how important firearm safety is.

The police ask hunters to review the hunting regulations and laws that govern firearms safety, and to continue practicing the safe handling of firearms so that everyone can enjoy the Maine outdoors and the activities associated with hunting and firearms ownership.

Hunters are told to remember to follow the TAB-K formula:

T = Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A = Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B = Be certain of your target and what's beyond it.

K = Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.