MADISON, Maine — Two men were seriously injured Friday afternoon after a bull got loose at a farm in Madison and gored them.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office was called to a farm on Horsetail Hill Road around 12:56 p.m. on August 30.

According to Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell, Ronald McEwen, 57, of Madison told the first officer on scene that the incident began when his bull escaped from an enclosed pasture.

McEwen and his father-in-law, Robert Neal, 83, of Madison, were reportedly trying to stop the animal when the bull charged at them, causing serious injuries.

Neal was gored by the bull, receiving serious injuries to his arm and leg. McEwen was also gored by the animal, receiving serious injuries to his leg and face.

Mitchell said McEwen reportedly got a rifle from his house after the attacks and shot the bull before it was able to further injure him or anyone else.

Mitchell added that Neal was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by LifeFlight. McEwen was taken by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The risk to public safety would have been serious if the bull had continued to roam at large outside of the enclosed pasture, according to Mitchell.