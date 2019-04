ORRINGTON, Maine — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire in Orrington, according to the Penobscot County Dispatch Center.

The fire broke out Wednesday, April 10 around 10:30 p.m. at 318 Snows Corner Road in Orrington.

Dispatch said six fire departments from surrounding areas are responding to help fight the fire.

Fire departments on scene reportedly told dispatch that ammo is inside of the building.

This story will be updated as more details became made available.