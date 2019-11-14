BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport Police Department is looking for 56-year-old Aza Jerome.

The Ukrainian woman was last seen Monday morning at her home in Bucksport on 386 Town Farm Road. A fire broke out at her home and crews responded but they could not find her at the house.

The State Fire Marshal's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday they arrived at the Bucksport home around 3:00 p.m. and they want to talk to the homeowner before they release any additional information. They say the fire is still under investigation.

Police Jerome may have left her home on foot in an unknown direction. Jerome does not speak fluent English and maybe timid if approached.

If anyone has seen Jerome, please contact the Bucksport Police Department at (207) 469-7951 or your local law enforcement department.