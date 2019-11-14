BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport Police Department is looking for 56-year-old Aza Jerome.

She was last seen Tuesday morning, Nov. 11, at her home in Bucksport.

They said she may have left her home on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said Jerome does not speak fluent English and may be timid if approached.

If anyone has seen Aza, please contact the Bucksport Police Department at (207) 469-7951 or your local law enforcement department.

