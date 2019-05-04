BUCKSPORT, Maine — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the 2017 death of a toddler.

Maine State and Bucksport Police arrested Savannah Smith, 21, of Bucksport at the Spring Fountain Motel in the town just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Smith was indicted earlier in the day by a Hancock County grand jury in connection to the October 2017 death of 2-year-old Kloe Hawksley.

Kloe was found dead inside of a home at 264 Central Street in Bucksport on October 18, 2017 after a 9-1-1 call regarding an unresponsive child.

Since that time, State and Bucksport police have been investigating Kloe's death, which was the first of three suspicious children's deaths in the span of nearly five months.

Smith was the partner of Kloe's father, Tyler Hawksley.

Smith is being held at Hancock County Jail. She will likely be in court either Friday or Monday.