Bucksport residents express concerns regarding landfill proposal

The Verso Mill along the Penobscot River closed in 2014. Now the town is considering plans to repurpose this site.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Residents of Bucksport and neighboring towns convened Tuesday to express concerns about a proposed landfill at the site of the old paper mill.

At a meeting Tuesday night, local leaders and residents talked about a proposal from waste management company American Iron & Metal to bring back the landfill at the old mill that was once used for the mill's waste.

The company that partially owns the mill site wants to partner with the town, but residents voiced opposition to the proposal.

The mill was once the heartbeat of the town and vital to the local economy. One resident reflected on the time the mill closed for good.

"[The closure] hit and hurt our town. Our town is known for getting back up, picking up the pieces. And we have done the work with heart and soul. We have a vision for our town that doesn't include a landfill," Tracey Hair said.

The moderator and organizer, Don White explained, "The landfill right now is a mess—it's got environmental problems. All landfills do. All landfills are bad news and it's not the way to do business."

"We need to force industry" White added. "We need to force different things to do other than throwing stuff in the ground and calling it good and leaving it for generations."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to town officials, but they were unable to comment on the proposal at this time.

A Bucksport Town Council meeting is planned for this Thursday, March 9, to discuss the proposed landfill.