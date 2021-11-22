Bucksport Police cracking down on distracted drivers and speeders

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Bucksport police are cracking down on distracted driving violators and speeders in an effort to reduce fatal motor vehicle crashes as well as those that result in serious injuries or property damage.
"We would ask everybody to give yourself an extra minute to get where you’re going, slow down, and put in your address in your GPS before you leave the house," Bucksport Police Officer Gerald Lowe said. "If you get a text or a call and you have to answer that, we’d be looking for people to find a safe location to pull over to do so unless they can do it hands-free. Our ultimate goal of this is to ensure the safety of the roadways."
Lowe says the fine for texting while operating a motor vehicle is $325.
Police will conduct traffic enforcement details at any time, but specifically at times of higher traffic volume. They will be funded by grants from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.