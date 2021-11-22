Bucksport Police cracking down on distracted drivers and speeders

"We would ask everybody to give yourself an extra minute to get where you’re going, slow down, and put in your address in your GPS before you leave the house," Bucksport Police Officer Gerald Lowe said. "If you get a text or a call and you have to answer that, we’d be looking for people to find a safe location to pull over to do so unless they can do it hands-free. Our ultimate goal of this is to ensure the safety of the roadways."