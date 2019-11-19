BUCKSPORT, Maine — Aza Jerome was reported missing after a fire at her home on Monday, November 11.

After she hadn't been heard from for more than a week, hunters in Orland in the area of Great Pond Mountain found someone who looked like her.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded but were unable to find Jerome, according to Bucksport Police's Facebook page.

As of 5:00 on Monday, Bucksport police say that Jerome has been located.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Bucksport Police Department Update*** Today, hunters in Orland, in the area of Great Pond Mou... ntain encountered a female matching the description of Aza Jerome. After a brief interaction, the female left the area on foot. Several Law Enforcement agencies responded and a lengthy search was conducted. The search was unsuccessful and the female was not located.

