Bucksport marina repaired just in time for historic visit

One of the most famous ships in the world, the Nao Santa María, is expected to arrive in Bucksport around 10:30 Thursday morning.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Last week’s storm that included some microbursts around the state is still having an effect on communities. One community that has a big event on its waterfront this week started getting a little nervous they wouldn’t be ready for a historic visit.

Bucksport’s marina sustained heavy damage after the storm caused a chain to break, leading to many boats needing to be moved over to the town dock while it was being repaired.

Crews from the Bucksport Harbor Masters Office and the Economic Development Department have been working on those repairs so that that could be completed before the historic ship, the Nao Santa María, arrives on Thursday.

The Nao Santa María is a replica of the ship Christopher Columbus used in the discovery of America—one of the most famous ships in the world.

Colleen Gross with the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association said that it appears that there was no major damage to anybody's personal boat.

Gross said it took days of getting things back together, and a diver arrived Tuesday to get the chain reattached. As of Wednesday, the boats are all safely back in their slips. Gross did say, however, there was "a little bit of concern" ahead of the Nao Santa María's arrival.