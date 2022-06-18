Bucksport holds second annual Pride celebration

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Pride flags flew proudly in Bucksport Saturday for its 2nd Annual Bucksport Pride celebration along the waterfront.
Festivities kicked off at 2 p.m. and wrapped up around 9:30 p.m. The afternoon and evening sessions included speakers, poets, musicians, resources, vendors, and free pizza.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Bucksport's LGBTQIA+ youth organizations.
David Weeda is a member of the Bucksport Pride Committee who helped organize this event.
"My shirt says it all, no one is free until we all are free. This is from the human rights project in Kansas City where I was doing this work 35 years ago. We do this for the next generation so that they can have a much safer life, a much happier life, they can be themselves. We ask people to find their own voice as an activist as a person who cares about how our culture treats everybody," Weeda said.
Weeda said coming up at the end of this month, there will be a potluck pride picnic to wrap up their month-long celebrations of pride on June 30th.