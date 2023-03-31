x
Buckfield teen, 14, reported missing

Hannah Thomas, 14, was reported missing from her home by her mother on Wednesday.
Credit: Oxford County Sheriff's Office

BUCKFIELD, Maine — Police are searching for a Buckfield teen who has been missing since March 29.

Hannah Thomas, 14, was reported missing from her home by her mother, who she lives with, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Thomas is not known to have a cell phone with her, according to the release.

Police said Thomas "frequently has run away and has been located in the Lewiston/Auburn area after several days by friends and/or family members," and that at this time, she is considered an "at-risk juvenile."

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing black sneakers, black leggings, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone who may have information about Thomas' whereabouts, or has contact with her, to notify their local police department and/or the Oxford County Sheriff's Office by calling 207-743-9554.

