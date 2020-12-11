Buckfield man seriously injured while burning brush

Officials say Richard Freve, 66, was burning brush in Auburn when he applied gasoline to the brush he was trying to burn.

AUBURN, Maine — A 66-year-old Buckfield man was seriously injured while burning brush on Wednesday, the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal says. Maine State Fire Marshals and the Maine Forest Service are investigating the incident.

Officials say Richard Freve was burning brush on 459 Turner Street in Auburn when he applied gasoline to the brush he was trying to burn.

Freve received burns to his upper body and was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center.