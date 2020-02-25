BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick woman has minor injuries from an incident on Monday in which a train struck her SUV.

According to the Times Record, Coretta Harrison was leaving New Meadows Motel in her Toyota Rav 4 SUV Monday afternoon.

While crossing a set of railroad tracks, that cut across the motel’s main driveway, a train owned by Central Maine Quebec and Railroad hit her vehicle.

Harrison was taken to Mid Coast Hospital but is no longer listed as a patient there, according to a hospital spokesperson, who spoke to the Times Record.

Police say the tracks are marked with crossing signs and that there is a stop sign on either side of the tracks.

There is no gate, blinking lights or audible warning system at the crossing, which is on private property.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the train’s horn sounded prior to the collision.

Brunswick police and Central Maine and Quebec Railroad authorities are investigating the crash.

According to police, safety at that crossing is the responsibility of the landowner because it is a private crossing.

The New Meadow Motel's owner, Walter Reil, said this is the first time a train has collided with a car at that crossing.

“You can see both ways right and left as you go across,” he said.

Reil told the Times record, drivers can see the train for at least a half-mile to the left side and about a quarter-mile to the right.

--

This incident follows two other train-related crashes in the southern Maine area within two weeks.

RELATED: Man hit and killed by train in Portland, police say

Portland police say a man was hit by a train in Portland on Sunday afternoon. Police believe he was homeless and in his 50s.

RELATED: Portland man hit and killed by Amtrak train in West Falmouth

Falmouth Police say a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train on the tracks between Gray Road and Leighton Road in West Falmouth on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

--

RELATED: Man hit and killed by train in Portland, police say

RELATED: Portland man hit and killed by Amtrak train in West Falmouth

RELATED: Bus hub in downtown Bangor might not be in Pickering Square after all