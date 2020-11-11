Brunswick Veterans Plaza officially open to the public following dedication ceremony

The plaza features a WWII Memorial, Purple Heart Memorial, and 12 sentinels each featuring one of the major conflicts in which the US has been involved.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Veterans, town officials, and politicians (some on video) gathered in Brunswick's Veteran Plaza on Wednesday for a Veterans Day dedication ceremony.

The event began with two 15 minute videos featuring both the development of the plaza concept and a chronicle of the recent construction of the new $400,000 memorial.

At 11 a.m. the official dedication ceremony began, featuring video remarks from both Maine U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, several distinguished military leaders, and representatives from area veteran organizations and the town of Brunswick.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, no audience was able to be in attendance.

"Since the beginning we had high hopes of sharing the official opening of the Plaza with a huge audience in attendance," David Watson, Commander of American Legion Post 20, said in a statement. "But, as the pandemic spread we knew adjustments to conform to state regulations had to be made. Ultimately this recent COVID case increase forced this plan so we could keep the celebration program intact, and keep the dedication of this tribute on Veterans Day."