Brunswick High School football returns fall 2022

Following hazing allegations in 2021, the final three games for the program were canceled and the head coach was fired.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached above aired on October 6, 2021.

Brunswick High School has announced its football program will resume in fall 2022. The school won its appeal to the Maine Principals’ Association’s Interscholastic Management Committee on Thursday morning. The program can now participate in the upcoming season and, should it qualify, in the playoffs.

Brunswick was appealing a rule in the MPA handbook which requires that varsity teams that don’t complete their season wait two years before competing again.

During the 2021 season, allegations of a hazing incident that occurred in August at a training camp for the team were brought to light and Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced the cancelation of the last three games.

“Following the incident last August and subsequent results of the investigation, we were compelled to suspend play for the balance of the 2021 season for the safety of our student-athletes,” Brunswick School Department Superintendent Dr. Phillip J. Potenziano said in a press release.

“Today, we are pleased that the committee understood these extenuating circumstances and saw fit to approve our request to resume games as a sanctioned team for the 2022 season, which means we are able to compete with other high schools in varsity competition as well as postseason playoffs,” he added.

Head varsity football coach Dan Cooper was fired following an investigation into the hazing allegations. Prior to his firing, Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau had been placed on non-disciplinary leave.

Potenziano told NEWS CENTER Maine at that time that a number of students had also been removed from the team.

**BREAKING NEWS**

Today, The @MPA_Sports Interscholastic Management Committee met to hear Brunswick Schools' appeal for competitive Football this coming fall.

The appeal was heard and was accepted.

Brunswick Football will be back on the competitive playing fields this fall. — 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙃𝙎 𝘼𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨 (@BrunswickAD) January 20, 2022