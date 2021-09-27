Brunswick High School football coaches placed on leave following hazing allegations

Superintendent Phil Potenziano said new information in the investigation led him to place coach Dan Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau on non-disciplinary leave.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Brunswick High School football coaches have been placed on leave following allegations of hazing among student-athletes.

Brunswick School District Superintendent Phil Potenziano told NEWS CENTER Maine he was made aware of new information in the ongoing investigation into hazing allegations on Thursday, Sept. 23. In turn, he said he canceled Friday's football game between Brunswick and Lawrence.

Potenziano said he also placed varsity head coach Dan Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau on non-disciplinary administrative leave from their coaching responsibilities. He said he is unable to say anything further on the matter at this time as they are completing an investigation led by an outside attorney.

In an email, Potenziano said, "I want to reiterate that the critical thing for all of us to remember is that hazing in any form is intolerable. It is meant to cause harm, discomfort, embarrassment, humiliation, and degradation, and ridicule. I certainly do not want to create any additional harm by saying anything further, and I ask your understanding."

Brunswick Police said they have assigned a detective "to look into it to see if any violations of criminal law occurred," Chief Scott Stewart said in a statement.



Resources for support have been shared with parents and students. Potenziano shared those resources with NEWS CENTER Maine and they can be found HERE.

