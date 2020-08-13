Brunswick has its third fox attack this summer

A Brunswick man was attacked in his backyard by a rabid fox on Thursday, police say.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man in Brunswick was attacked in his backyard Thursday morning by a rabid fox, police say. According to the Brunswick Police Department, they responded to the attack at a home on Oak Street around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

The homeowner explained to police that he had been outside in his backyard when a fox aggressively attacked him. He was able to kick the fox away, but it came back two additional times, each time being kicked away.

The fox then tried to attack the Animal Control Officer and was ultimately euthanized.

This marks the third fox attack in Brunswick this summer, police say. On June 21, the Maine Warden Service assisted Brunswick police with a fox that had charged at homeowner on Stetson Rd. That fox was euthanized as well.

On June 27, Brunswick police responded to a report of a fox that was foaming at the mouth and charging at vehicles on McClellan St. Before officers arrived on the scene, the fox had been hit by a car.