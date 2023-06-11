Brunswick apartment fire displaces five families, one injured

Perryman Road was shut down while the fire was put out. The Brunswick Housing Authority said The American Red Cross is helping families relocate.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Crews with the Brunswick and Bath Fire Departments took out a large fire at a multi-unit apartment complex in Brunswick Sunday. A total of five families were displaced, some with multiple children, according to Brunswick Fire Chief Kenneth Brillant.

Brilliant added one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire spread smoke through multiple units at Perryman Village located at 39 Perryman Drive.

Officials closed Perryman Road while putting out the fire.

The Brunswick Housing Authority, which owns the apartment complex, said The American Red Cross was one scene interviewing families and finding housing accommodations.

The apartment owners said most of the renters are low-income families.