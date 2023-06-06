Bruins goalie back in Maine ahead of celebrity golf tournament

Former UMaine Black Bears star Jeremy Swayman will be taking part in the Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Dozens of current and former athletes, actors, and television personalities will soon make their way to Maine to take part in the Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament in June.

On Tuesday, Boston Bruins goalie and former University of Maine Black Bears standout Jeremy Swayman was on hand at Falmouth Country Club where the tournament will be held to announce the field of competitors.

Celebrity competitors range from Boston Red Sox legends like Tim Wakefield to actors like Maine native Patrick Dempsey, who starred in the popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."

"I couldn't be more excited to be back, supporting such an incredible cause," Swayman said. "And just being back in the community of Maine, knowing how much it means to me. Getting to spend time up in Orono, I feel like the entire state is home to me. So it's really special coming back up here and just being part of this cause, and I'm excited to see how much we can raise for a great cause."

The Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place June 21-24 at the Falmouth Country Club. Competitors will be vying for a $250,000 prize purse and helping raise funds for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

"We cannot wait to welcome this talented field to our beautiful state," Brian Corcoran, chief engagement officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and executive director of Drive Fore Kids, said. "We expect a big crowd of fans to give them a warm welcome as we bring the largest celebrity tournament in New England to Maine and raise significant funds for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital."

Shamrock Sports & Entertainment is hosting the tournament. For more information and tickets to the tournament, click here.

Confirmed celebrities competing in the tournament include:

Rondé Barber: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, five-time Pro Bowl player, Super Bowl Champion, soon to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Clay Buchholz: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher, two-time AL All-Star, two-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox.

Vince Carter: Eight-time NBA All-Star, 22-year NBA veteran, and current NBA analyst on ESPN.

Roger Clemens: Eleven-time MLB All-Star, two-time World Series Champion, and seven-time Cy Young winner.

Vinny Del Negro: Springfield, MA native, former NBA player and coach of the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers. Won the 2021 American Century Championship.

Patrick Dempsey: Actor and race car driver, best known for his "McDreamy" role in the medical drama "Grey’s Anatomy."

Mike Eruzione: Captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that defeated the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" game, in which he scored the game-winning goal.

Marshall Faulk: Widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL running backs of all time; NFL Rookie of the Year, MVP, three-time Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowl player, member of both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame.

Doug Flutie: Heisman-winning QB from Boston College with a 21-year pro career including the NFL; a local legend for his Hail Mary to beat the University of Miami.

Kyle Fuller: Current cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Robbie Gould: 17-year NFL veteran placekicker, including the past five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Michael Goulian: American aerobatic champion aviator who raced in the Red Bull Air Race World Series.

Noelle Lambert: American Paralympian track and field athlete who holds the U.S. record at 100m; contestant on "Survivor 43."

Derek Lowe: 2004 World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, member of Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Kevin Millar: World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, host of MLB Network’s "Intentional Talk."

Mike Modano: Played 21 seasons in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, Minnesota North Stars, and Detroit Red Wings; 1999 Stanley Cup Champion; member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Blair O’Neal: Retired LPGA pro and winner of Golf Channel’s "Big Break," former host of "Morning Drive," currently with "School of Golf."

TJ Oshie: 18 seasons in the NHL, currently with the Washington Capitals, previously with the St. Louis Blues; Stanley Cup Champion.

Michael Peña: Actor who has starred in many films including "Crash," "Shooter," "End of Watch," "The Martian," "Ant-Man," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Chad Pfeifer: U.S. Army veteran who learned the game of golf while rehabbing in an Army hospital; 2011 National Amputee Golf Champion and three-time Warrior Open champion.

Tuukka Rask: 15 seasons as goalie for the Boston Bruins, including one Stanley Cup Championship, Vezina Trophy winner, Olympic Bronze Medalist (Finland).

Jeremy Roenick: Member of NHL’s 500 Goal Club, nine-time NHL All-Star, 2002 Olympic Silver Medalist.

Ronnie Russell: Six-time PBA Tournament winner, bowled PBA’s 24th televised perfect game, two-time Team USA member.

Sterling Sharpe: Three-time NFL First Team All-Pro; five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver; member of the Green Bay Packers and College Football Halls of Fame.

Harrison Smith: NFL safety for the Minnesota Vikings, six-time Pro Bowl player, two-time All-Pro.

Jeremy Swayman: Current goalie for the Boston Bruins with .920 save percentage during the 2022-23 season; played three years of collegiate hockey at the University of Maine.

Kathryn Tappen: Sportscaster on NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football, "Football Night in America," golf, Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Was previously with NESN and NHL Network.

Taylor Twellman: Five-time MLS All-Star, MLS MVP, earned 30 caps with the U.S. National Team. Currently a color commentator with Apple TV, previously with ABC/ESPN.

Mike Vrabel: Current NFL head coach of Tennessee Titans and 2021 Coach of the Year; three-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots and member of the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary, All-Dynasty and All-2000s teams.

Tim Wakefield: 19 seasons in MLB, including 17 with the Boston Red Sox; two-time World Series Champion and member of Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Jack Wagner: Actor who has starred in many TV movies and soap operas, including "The Wedding March Series," "When Calls the Heart," "Falling For Christmas," and "General Hospital."

Eric Weddle: Former NFL safety for the LA Rams, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers; six-time Pro Bowl player, five-time All-Pro, 2010s All-Decade Team selection, Super Bowl LVI Champion.