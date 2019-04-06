ALLAGASH, Maine — Two brothers nearly drowned Monday night on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway.

Larry Fiori, 70, of Kennebunk, and his 67-year-old brother, Michael Fiori of Brunswick, were fishing in a 16-foot Grumman canoe on Umsaskis Lake just before 8 p.m. Monday when bad weather moved in, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries spokesman Mark Latti said.

The pair decided to motor back to shore toward safety, but their canoe began to take on water and quickly became submerged. Both men were forced into the water, and neither were wearing life jackets, Latti said.

RELATED: Maine Game Wardens remind boaters of safety during National Safe Boating Week

Michael Fiori made it to shore where there was a group of boy scouts camping at Sandy Point. Some scouts had heard his cries for help and assisted him to shore, Latti said. Larry Fiori was unable to make it to shore and spent nearly two hours in the lake before making it to shore. According to Latti, while in the water, Larry Fiori clung to a portion of a life jacket and floating fuel tank that was used for the outboard motor.

Umsaskis Lake on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway by Google Earth

NCM

Due to the remoteness of the area, Wardens said cell phone service was not immediately available, but around 10:30 p.m. Monday the Maine Warden Service and Ashland Ambulance personnel were successfully called.

Larry had finally made it out of the water, and Ashland Ambulance took him to Northern Lighthouse Hospital in Presque Isle where he was treated for hypothermia, Latti said.

Allagash Waterway rangers were able to locate some of the men’s belongings this morning but were unable to find the canoe, presumed to be on the lake bottom.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reminds all boaters the importance of wearing life jackets.