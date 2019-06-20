BANGOR, Maine — Broadway Hardware in Bangor is closing after 31 years of business.

The family-owned store was facing pressure from larger retail companies, as well as the growing trend of online shopping. The combination of both took a toll on business.

Co-owner and manager, Brent Hopkins, says it's an issue we need to be cautious of if small local businesses are going to survive.

"I think we flourished on the product knowledge. We could actually explain to somebody how to fix a problem they had in their home," Hopkins said. "But I also think generations coming up through they have different buying habits as we touched before. The shop local, buy local really needs to come back. People really need to pay attention to that."

On, Saturday the store opens at 9 a.m. for its liquidation sale that will last until everything is sold.