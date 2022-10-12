The shooting happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday with a neighbor describing the scene was "like a warzone."

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday, state police confirmed.

The shooting happened at a home on Redstone Hill Road.

Bristol police said Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed. Officer Alec Iurato was shot and seriously injured.

State police said that Demonte, Hamzy and Iurato were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. on a reported domestic violence incident between two siblings.

When the responding officers got to the scene, state police said one of the suspects was outside of the home. The officers were immediately shot at. One of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Iurato was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford where he underwent surgery for a serious gunshot wound. He was in recovery Thursday morning, later being released from the hospital officials said.

After noon Thursday, state police released the names of the suspects.

Nicholas Brutcher, 35, is said to have shot at officers and was also hit by gunfire; he was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Nathan Brutcher, 32, was shot as well and is at an area hospital. His condition is not known, state police said.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Bristol Police officers killed 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning," said Gould at a press conference Thursday morning. "Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence."

Gov. Ned Lamont announced he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the two officers.

FOX61 was at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital.

A procession taking Demonte and Hamzy from Bristol Hospital to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington arrived around 7:30 a.m.

Robyn Laudon, who lives in the area, described the scene Wednesday night to FOX61's Julia LeBlanc.

"It was like a warzone. And the next thing you knew, there were sirens flying everywhere," said Laudon. "It was scary. It was actually scary [because] we don't get this. We don't have this. This is a quiet neighborhood."

There is a vigil planned for 6 p.m. at the Bristol Police Department to remember the fallen officers.

Officers Remembered

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, was hired in 2012 by the Bristol Police Department and he was assigned to the patrol division.

Demonte was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools as well as an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Throughout his career, Demonte received several awards including the Silver Star, Officer of the Month, and in 2019 was a co-recipient of Officer of the Year.

Gould said that Demonte was very focused on furthering his career and education. Demonte held a bachelor's degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from Central Connecticut State University.

Demonte is survived by his wife and two kids with one on the way, his parents, and siblings said Gould.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was hired by the Bristol Police Department in 2014 and also assigned to the patrol division.

Gould said that Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol, graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

Hamzy was assigned to the Central Region Emergency Response Team and also served as an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Gould said that throughout Hamzy's career, he had received numerous letters of commendation and recognition.

Hamzy is survived by his wife, parents, and two sisters.

Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was hired in 2018 and assigned to the patrol division.

Iurato also serves on the Central Region Emergency Response Team.

Iurato holds a bachelor of arts degree in government, law, and national security.

He is currently recovering from his serious gunshot wound, Gould said.

Chief Brian Gould offered words of support for the families and Bristol officers while thanking Demonte and Hamzy for all they have done to protect the community:

Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are privileged and honored to serve on the front lines protecting and serving the community of Bristol, and that's what these heroes did last night.

They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation – and that's what they did every night before that, and that's what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day.

Our community has been rocked, our police department has been rocked. And to our community, we value our partnership. We need your support. We need your thoughts, we need your prayers.

To the men and women of the Bristol Police Department: I mourn with you. Together we'll get through this horrific event. You have, always had, and will always will have my complete support and admiration. The courage you demonstrate day in and day out to go out and protect and serve our community is remarkable.

To our fallen officers' families – we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made. We are here for you, and we will continue to be here for you.

And all of those that serve on our front lines, we thank you for the outpouring of support, and thank you for what you do on a daily basis.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy – thank you for your service, and may your souls rest in eternal peace.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano also offered words of support and condolences while asking the community also to offer their support and comfort during this difficult time:

Bristol is our big, small town. It's also known as the all-heart city. Today, our hearts are broken. We're united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families and friends, and for all of our law enforcement personnel – we pray for them.

Bristol and the entire nation need to wrap our arms around them as well as our own loved ones.

The Bristol community has always stood in solidarity to support our Bristol Police Department. And during this time of indescribable, overwhelming pain and loss, in this all-heart city, we will continue to be there for each other in the mourning today and the difficult days ahead.

Gov. Ned Lamont also issued a statement as he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday morning:

The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.

I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.