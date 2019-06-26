BANGOR, Maine — A summertime tradition is being revived in downtown Bangor.

Emily Bean and Sandy Johnson realized no one was organizing Thursday night concerts in Pickering Square this season.

They figured somebody ought to -- and that "somebody" turned out to be them.

"We're trying to change the world," said Bean through laughter Wednesday while standing in the middle of the square.

Sam Furth and Ryu Mitsuhashi were also standing by, jammin' out in the square.

Sam Furth, Bangor, and Ryu Mitsuhashi, Orono, playing music in Bangor's Pickering Square on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

The duo didn't have much of a captive audience Wednesday morning, but Bean and Johnson are looking to change that in the future by organizing the 'Sounds of Summer' music series.

"Retro Rockers, Zeal Drum Band," said Johnson, listing some of the performers who will be playing in Pickering Square this summer.

Concerts in the square actually started many years ago, though.

"They kind of dwindled down," added Johnson. "Last summer, Cool Sounds I think had four or five concerts."

The co-conspirators, as they like to refer to themselves, formed "Friends of Pickering Square" to bring back the summer concert series.

"This square, well, there's just nothing like it," said Johnson.

"It's a natural amphitheater, sort of, for these kind of things," said Bean. "It's using the downtown space the way it should be used for families, for groups, for all of us."

"That's what this square is all about," added Johnson. "The concerts we have here are designed really for families, maybe handicapped people, and it's the one place they can dance and everybody loves it."

Bean and Johnson said that they aren't concerned about competition down river from the Waterfront Concert series because for their concerts, no tickets are required.

"Hardly anybody that comes to the square for a concert also goes to the Waterfront Concerts," said Johnson. "It's a different group."

You can't beat the price of admission, either. All of the Thursday night Sounds of Summer concerts are free of charge and open to the community.

"We'll just take whoever comes and welcome them and have a good time," said Bean.

Concerts begin Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by Bucksport's Ernie Smith on bagpipes. The 4th of July will feature a performance in the square by the Bangor Band.