BRIDGEWATER, Maine — A crash involving an Aroostook County Sheriff's Office transport van shut down Route 1 on Thursday morning in Bridgewater.

The van was carrying inmates to court, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. and Route 1 was reopened to traffic an hour later around 10:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said there were multiple minor injuries at the scene, however, it did not say whether that included inmates or not.

A person on Facebook reported seeing several sheriff's office vehicles outside the emergency room at a hospital in Houlton.