Turner man dies after crashing vehicle into Lewiston home

LEWISTON, Maine — A man from Turner died Monday morning after he crashed a vehicle into a home in Lewiston.

Brian Beaucage, 31, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, which happened at 41 Russell St. shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Lewiston police. He was alone in the vehicle.

Nobody inside the single-family home was injured, the release stated.

The crash caused severe structural damage to the home's garage and a vehicle parked inside the garage, police said.

An initial investigation indicates that Beaucage was traveling west on Russell Street in a 2007 Mazda 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, and crashed into the home.

Police said Beaucage was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is believed to be a factor.

The Lewiston Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team spent much of Monday morning forensically mapping the area, and Russell Street has since reopened to traffic.