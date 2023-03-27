Turner man dies after crashing vehicle into Lewiston home

LEWISTON, Maine — A man from Turner died Monday morning after he crashed a vehicle into a home in Lewiston.
Brian Beaucage, 31, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, which happened at 41 Russell St. shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Lewiston police. He was alone in the vehicle.
Nobody inside the single-family home was injured, the release stated.
The crash caused severe structural damage to the home's garage and a vehicle parked inside the garage, police said.
An initial investigation indicates that Beaucage was traveling west on Russell Street in a 2007 Mazda 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, and crashed into the home.
Police said Beaucage was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is believed to be a factor.
The Lewiston Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team spent much of Monday morning forensically mapping the area, and Russell Street has since reopened to traffic.
Lewiston police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to call them at 207-513-3117.