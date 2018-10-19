BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The new Riverwalk path In Brewer, stretching from the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to Veterans Park, was slated to open at the end of October. Unfortunately, that’s going to be moved back until mid-December because of a late delivery for light poles.

Brewer City Engineer Frank Higgins looks forward to what’s to come when the Riverwalk extension is up and running. “People are thrilled about this. Everybody loves the riverwalk trail, wants it done as soon as possible," says Higgins. "All the feedback we’ve had is positive and I don’t think they’ll be disappointed when it’s all done and opened up.”

Snow may be on the ground when the project is complete, but the path will be open during the winter for skiers and snowshoers.

