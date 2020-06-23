Brewer resident has a close encounter with a Maine black bear

"I wasn't afraid, not really, maybe a little intimidated but it's a big creature."

BREWER, Maine — A Brewer woman loves to spend time in a little nature spot the family has behind their Lambert Street home.

Joy Barrett said she likes to spend time there with wildlife and do some writing. She said she commonly sees turkeys, chipmunks, and squirrels but when she was there on Monday night, she came upon a bear that had got into her bird feeders.

The bear ran off when it saw her, so she sat down to write in her journal.

“When I sat down to write and he came back and he was so close and I had my camera so I got the video that you obviously saw," Barrett said. "I wasn't afraid, not really, maybe a little intimidated but it's a big creature. He was more afraid of me because all I had to do is talk to him and he left."

She said she wouldn’t trade her little nature spot near the woods for anything.