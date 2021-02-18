Brewer police seek information after driver's windshield shattered by ice from roof of another vehicle

Within days of a Maine lawmaker proposing a bill to make it illegal to not clear vehicles' roofs, another car in Brewer is pelted with flying ice.

BREWER, Maine — Clean the snow and ice off the tops of your vehicles. This is the plea being made in Brewer after a vehicle was pelted with ice that flew from the top of another car.

The Brewer Police Department reports a chunk of ice came off of a red van and shattered the windshield of another vehicle. Police say this happened near the North Brewer Shopping Center on North Main Street, around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information on that incident to please contact them.

This incident comes only days after State Representative Dustin White submitted a bill to mandate ice and snow removal from vehicles.

Rep. White submitted the bill after a Mapleton resident, Nikki Poisson, suffered a similar incident. Poisson says she's thankful nothing came through her windshield.

"During my tenure in the Legislature, I've seen this twice now and for some reason or another, it never seems to make it all the way through," Rep. White said.

Other states like New Hampshire have a similar law, requiring drivers to clear snow and ice from the entire vehicle. Current law in Maine states drivers only have to clear off windshields and side windows, not roofs.

"We're more prone to snow and ice than many other states, and it seems silly to me. We are not giving law enforcement the tools they need to keep the public safe," Rep. White said.