BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Brewer Police Department addressed concerns Thursday about attempted abductions that have recently been circulating on social media.

The allegations, which are often made on Facebook, have been periodically appearing across the state, and officials said they usually involve Walmart. The latest alleged incident reportedly happened at the Brewer Walmart.

Brewer police caught wind of the allegations when concerned individuals forwarded screenshots of Facebook posts, in addition to questions about the town's safety.

"Some people will intentionally make things up simply to get reactions," the department's post read. "This is contributing to a state of fear, insecurity, and hypervigilance."

Police urged people to verify the claims and consider the sources, before circulating the posts.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior is encouraged to file a complaint with the police.

© NEWS CENTER Maine