BRADLEY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Brewer man drowned Monday evening while helping a friend alongside a pontoon boat on Chemo Pond in Bradley.

Maine Warden Service Lt. Dan Scott said 54-year-old Eugene Hill was boating with Seth Bubar of Lewiston and Randa Koczera of Clifton around 7:30 p.m. He said Bubar had fallen into the water while attempting to get onto a towable tube alongside the boat. Hill then jumped into the water to help Bubar back into the boat, when he noticed him struggling. Bubar was able to grab the ladder of the boat but the wind blew it out of reach of Hill.

Koczera called 911 and threw items to Hill in order to assist him back to the boat. Scott said Hill was unable to stay afloat and slipped beneath the surface. Several residents from around the pond tried to help but were unable to locate him.

Scott said, although there were numerous life jackets aboard the vessel, none were being worn.

Maine game wardens recovered Hill’s body around 2 a.m. in 20 feet of water.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Eddington Fire and Rescue and Brewer Fire and Rescue all responded to the incident.

Scott said the Maine Warden Service reminds all boaters to wear their life jackets at all times while operating both motorized and paddle craft on Maine lakes, rivers, and ponds. In addition, boaters should have with them a readily available Type IV (throwable) flotation device.

