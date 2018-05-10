BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man was taken into custody Thursday night after a standoff with police in Brewer.

Brewer Police Deputy Chief Chris Martin said his department received a call shortly before 7 p.m. about someone at the Village Green Motel waving a semi-automatic weapon in the parking lot.

After backup officers arrived, both Wilson Street and State Street in Brewer were closed for the public’s safety.

Deputy Chief Martin said after two hours of negotiations, the man, 63-year-old Gary Green, who lived at the motel, was taken into custody by Bangor Police Tactical Team and charged with criminal threatening.

"It appears as though his intent was to try to create a situation of suicide-by-cop," Martin said. "I’m very proud of all of the officers they displayed a tremendous amount of discipline and they were able to contain and control of a very challenging area and situation."

Green was first taken to the hospital to be evaluated and then to Penobscot County Jail.

Martin said Brewer's police and fire departments were assisted by the Bangor Police Tactical Team, Holden Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

