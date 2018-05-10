BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Shortly after the 2-hour standoff Thursday night Brewer Police Deputy Chief Chris Martin explained just how the entire situation unfolded.

Deputy Chief Martin said after two hours of negotiations, the man, 63-year-old Gary Green, who lived at the motel, was taken into custody by Bangor Police Tactical Team and charged with criminal threatening.

"It appears as though his intent was to try to create a situation of suicide-by-cop," Martin said. "I’m very proud of all of the officers they displayed a tremendous amount of discipline and they were able to contain and control of a very challenging area and situation."

In the end, Martin said it was not a real firearm.

Green was first taken to the hospital to be evaluated and then to Penobscot County Jail.

