BELFAST, Maine — Teagan O'Toole-Roy had been breast feeding her daughter Josie for a few months before realizing her freezer was being taken over by excess breast milk.

"I said, please. I need some room and I wanted my milk to go somewhere where it was needed," said O'Toole-Roy.

The answer came from Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast, a non-profit that provides donated, and then pasteurized milk to babies in fragile health across the northeast.

"Our mission is saving babies lives. I don't know what could be better," said the director of client relations for Mothers' Milk Bank NE Cynthia Cohen.

The mission of that organization grew this week, as milk depots were opened at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

A milk depot is a place where approved mothers can drop off milk to be donated. These two new depots mark six MMBNE locations in Maine.

"We're really thrilled that we're able to be here, and help them to donate to save more babies lives," said Cohen.

To learn more about Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast, you can visit its website here.