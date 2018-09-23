SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Dozens of people gathered in South Portland Sunday morning to participate in the 16th annual NAMI Maine walk -- an event to break the stigma around mental health.

Friends, family and complete strangers teamed up to walk in honor of a loved one lost to suicide.

"Conversations around mental health should be normalized," Jenna Menhert said. Menhert is the Executive Director of the organization. "When you think about it, the challenges we face as a society all stem from mental health."

People like Sheila Mcneil lost her younger brother to suicide back in 2008. She says he had been battling schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder. She believes the stigma surrounding mental health played a role in him not getting the help he needed.

"I walk in memory of him every year and for everybody else," Mcneil said. "So the story gets out here, so it doesn't keep happening with other families, so they don't have to be survivors of that -- it's just fabulous to know you're not alone."

Tonya Bailey-Curry was walking in honor of her son Dante, who died of suicide back in 2013. She says he had a hard time with the transition into college and that it was a fast and slippery slope.

"Things just took a turn from there and went down hill very quickly." Bailey-Curry said.

Those who participated says they feel events like this can make a big difference when it comes to breaking the stigma around mental health and that it's all about having an open conversation.

