PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On a dreary Wednesday morning in Portland what's happening inside a Congress Street office space, is anything but ordinary. The vibe will definitely pick you up, better than any coffee run.

From neon art on the walls to a giant DJ booth.

"I became really interested in community engagement and social discourse," said Derek Jackson.

Jackson also goes by Hi Tiger. He is the driving force behind the Maine Center For Electronic Music.

"It really could have been called anything," he said. "Like Maine Center For Coffee Breaks. I chose electronic music because it's so accessible."

His mission: connect our community by way of art and music. While there's a mix of paint brushes and turn tables here, Hi Tiger says the medium is the venue.

"To create events or experiences," he added.

Like music lessons, workshops, performances and panel discussions to name a few all at no cost.

Not wanting to depend entirely on grants, Hi Tiger held a funding audition. That's where he met the owner of the building they're in now.

"He said, 'you know, I can't give you money for Hi Tiger, but I can give you this space.' This space had been vacant for two years," he explained.

Behind the speakers or on the makeshift dance floor it's easy to wear a smile while you're learning to DJ or "vogue." The challenge, is in the conversations that happen here.

"The stereotype is that it's just a bunch of kids on drugs at some festival. And yes that is a reality for some folks but there is a much broader world and history," said Jackson.

The conversations are real and honest about the stigmas they face.

"It's almost like every Muslim is a threat," said Steel Calvin.

Calvin says he's saddened by the misconceptions about his religion.

"Giving people the chance to express themselves and giving them a place to express themselves, this place is incredible," he said.

Owen Bernseen, a volunteer at the Maine Center for Electronic Music, says he felt like an outsider after moving to Portland from New York.

"The community that I've found and built just from this physical building and the people in it has been awesome," he said.

Together they're beating stigmas, one beat at a time.

