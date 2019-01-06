NEWPORT, Maine — A new music festival has made it's way to Maine for the weekend. Branchfest took over the open field on the Newport and Corrina town line for the festival stretching from Thursday to Sunday.

"I bring all sorts of music together from all different genres and mash it all into so it's a great melting pot of great music," said organizer and promoter Giancarlo Bergstol.

The festival features music from various genres. There are also local food vendors and artists on site.

The field allows for space for campers and tents, hoping many will stay through the weekend for the entire festival.

Branchfest held it's first festival in Connecticut in 2016, however this is the first version of the Festival in Maine.

"The production levels that we've made with the stage and everything as far as the grounds go, it was a lot of work. To see everything come together the way it did was pretty magical," said Bergstol.

Bergstol added that he hopes to continue holding Branchfest in Newport for many years to come.