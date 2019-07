HUDSON, Maine — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Route 221 in the town of Hudson, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the single-vehicle crash, which involved the death of the driver, identified as Mary Miller of Bradford.

No other vehicles or people were involved, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.

The sheriff's office did not immediately release a cause.