Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley sets sights on new facility

The Gardiner-based Boys & Girls Clubs kicked off a $10 million fundraising campaign in 2008. Today, it's $625,000 short of its goal and looking for donations.

GARDINER, Maine — For more than a decade, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley has been raising money to build a new facility.

It's currently working out of a building that was built in 1953.

When club leaders realized how expensive renovating the current facility would be, they launched a campaign to raise $10 million dollars to build a new facility.

The CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley, Ingrid Stanchfield says a new facility is essential to the future of the club.

"We are an old school building which is a wooden framed building built back in the early 1950s, so the whole building is sitting on a wooden slab that was poured in 1952 or '53. So there is really nothing more we can do with that building to make the upgrades we need."

Right now, the club is $625,000 short of its $10 million goal.

The Boys and Girls Clubs provide daycare, after-school programs, sports programs, summer programs and more.

Stanchfield says everyone who works at the club has the common goal of wanting to better the lives of its "club kids."

"It is a mission. It needs to be part of your soul to come here and care, and no matter what's going on for kids and families, be willing to do whatever we can to help them."