Box truck rear-ends cement truck on turnpike in Kittery

KITTERY, Maine — Around 8:05 a.m. Thursday, Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, of Boston, Massachusetts, was driving a box truck southbound on Interstate 95 when he rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck at Mile 1 in Kittery.

After hitting the cement truck, Depina-Gonolves was trapped in his vehicle, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. He had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Peter Macdonald, 59, of South Berwick, who was driving the cement truck, did not suffer any injuries, according to the release.

"One southbound lane was shut down to traffic so troopers with the Commercial Vehicles Unit could inspect the vehicles and troopers from Troop G (the turnpike) could document the scene," the release stated. The lane has since reopened.

A preliminary investigation revealed that following too close to the vehicle and speed were factors in the crash, the release said.

The Kittery Fire Department and Maine Turnpike Authority maintenance crews assisted Maine State Police at the scene of the crash.