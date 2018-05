BOWDOINHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The driver of a pickup truck that veered off Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham died in the crash.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the death of 76-year-old Gary Hastings of Richmond.

Emergency responders found his 2008 Ford pickup in the median where it ran into a tree.

Police said Hastings was was alone in his truck late Friday night heading northbound when he crashed.

