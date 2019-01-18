MANBIJ, Syria — A 2003 Bowdoin College graduate was one of four Americans killed in a Wednesday terror attack in Syria.

The U.S. Army and Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose confirmed the death of Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, on Friday. Farmer was one of 19 people killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest inside a restaurant in the Syrian city of Manbij.

Farmer was a U.S. Army Green Beret from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He had attained the rank of Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 after joining the army in 2005 and graduating as an engineer sergeant from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2007.

Farmer earned his commission in 2016 and was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He served on 10 overseas tours, including six combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and, most recently, Syria.

Farmer received numerous awards and decorations during his time in the military, including the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart, and the Army Commendation Medal.

Farmer lived in Laconia, New Hampshire and Palm Beach, Florida growing up. Farmer was a history major and a forward and captain of the 2003-2004 men’s basketball team at Bowdoin College.

Michael Harding, a teammate, roommate, and close friend of Farmer, remembers him as being “loyal and selfless." Bowdoin College men’s basketball coach Tim Gilbride said Farmer was “a great teammate and competitor” and “a quality person.”

Jon is survived by his wife, their four young children, and his parents.